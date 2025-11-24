Getty Images Sport
Liverpool back in pole position for Marc Guehi transfer but will have to cough up in January for £35m-rated Crystal Palace star to see off Bayern Munich competition
Guehi to move in January?
Palace have become "convinced" that Liverpool are the top contenders to sign Guehi and are now considering a winter sale, according to Sky Sport Switzerland. Guehi will be able to talk to foreign clubs from the start of January, a situation that may push Palace into accepting an offer for their England international midway through the season. Bayern retain an interest in the centre-back but are said to be "less active" than Liverpool ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.
Slot talks January transfers
Liverpool manager Slot has come under pressure after a dismal start to the Premier League season. Saturday's defeat to Nottingham Forest was Liverpool's sixth of the season and means the defending Premier League champions are now in the bottom half of the table. Slot was asked about potential winter transfers ahead of the game but hinted that defensive additions were not a priority.
He told reporters: "This is one of the questions I didn’t expect. There are so many games before that. In the position that we are in, it’s the last thing on my mind. Maybe not for Richard [Hughes, sporting director], but it’s not a topic at all for me at the moment. We have three centre-backs, maybe Ryan [Gravenberch] and Wata [Endo] as well. Maybe you are not aware of it yet, but we have other positions that are maybe more of an issue.
"Variation of form is not only with the new signings, it is also with the players we had. In a season, they are not always in the same form. But the biggest issue we have faced until now – and are still facing – is the match fitness of the players and the time they have missed in pre-season. Alex [Isak] now we were hoping he would play a bit more for Sweden, but unfortunately, he was one yellow away from being suspended, so for obvious reasons, they didn’t play him the second time.
"For us, it would have been better if he had played more minutes. Conor [Bradley] and Florian [Wirtz] are out, Jeremie [Frimpong] is already out, Giovanni Leoni as well, so at the moment we have five natural defenders available for seven games in 21 days and I don’t see anyone coming back before that. We knew it was hard when you bring players in a little bit later, it’s harder to keep them fit and there is more emphasis on the ones who are fit."
Glasner offers Guehi update
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already confirmed that Guehi won't sign a new contract at Selhurst Park and offered another update on the situation ahead of Saturday's encounter with Wolves. He told reporters: "I don't know. Again, It will be the club's decision. Marc shows every week that he is 100% committed to Crystal Palace. I don't think about it - I think we have 15 games until 10 January, it is so busy and it makes no sense to have my thoughts in the transfer window. Of course we are always prepared, but I don't know what will happen."
- Getty Images Sport
What next? Liverpool told to buy a defender in January
Liverpool spent heavily last summer on players including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz but have been in dreadful form so far in 2025-26 and have looked vulnerable defensively. The situation may tempt the Reds into splashing out again in January, with Jamie Carragher adamant a defensive reinforcement is needed. He told Sky Sports: "Liverpool need to spend in January, they need to buy a centre-back, they should have bought a centre-back in the summer. Liverpool are probably one injury away at centre-back from really derailing the season, so they have to go to the market in January."
