Liverpool player ratings vs PSG: Harvey Elliott, are you serious?! Super-sub's late show and unbeatable Alisson Becker steal victory for Reds after Mohamed Salah silenced in Champions League pummelling

GOAL rates all of the Reds on show at the Parc des Princes as Arne Slot's side claimed the unlikeliest of 1-0 wins

Liverpool were played off the pitch at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, completely outclassed by a scintillating Paris Saint-Germain side - and yet the Reds will return to Anfield for the second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie with a 1-0 lead after the greatest smash-and-grab you're ever likely to see.

The hosts were magnificent from the first whistle, with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola taking it in turns to torment Liverpool's back four, while Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha absolutely ran the show in midfield. However, Alisson Becker just wasn't in the mood to be beaten, and as the brilliant Brazilian repelled one effort after another, the feeling began to grow that Liverpool might actually nick a win - and that's exactly what they did.

In the 87th-minute of an arguably even more one-sided first leg than Arsenal's 7-1 rout of PSV the night before, Darwin Nunez teed up fellow substitute Harvey Elliott for the unlikeliest of winners.

GOAL ranks all of the Reds on show in Paris as Arne Slot's side pulled off one of the greatest escapes in Champions League history...