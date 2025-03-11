Liverpool player ratings vs PSG: Disaster for Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones! Reds suffer penalty heartbreak in Champions League classic after Ibrahima Konate gift

The Reds were dumped out of Europe after being punished for a dreadful defensive mistake and a real off-night for their forwards

Liverpool's hopes of a seventh European Cup ended in heart-breaking fashion at Anfield on Tuesday, with the Reds losing 4-1 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Whereas Alisson Becker was the star of last week's win at Parc des Princes before Harvey Elliott's late winner, his PSG counterpart, Gianluigi Donnarumma, ultimately proved the difference between the two sides as he saved spot-kicks from Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez to send Luis Enrique's men through to the quarter-finals.

Liverpool played well on the night. Indeed, the game's only goal came against the run of play and was an absolute gift, with Ousmane Dembele taking advantage of some typically calamitous defending from Ibrahima Konate to break the deadlock.

However, despite hitting the woodwork through Jarell Quansah, and creating a number of terrific chances, the Reds' unusually wasteful forward line could find no way past Donnarumma, with Mohamed Salah once again especially ineffective.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show at Anfield as Arne Slot's side frustratingly fell at the first hurdle in the knockout stage proper after topping the league phase...