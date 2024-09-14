Liverpool player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Mohamed Salah drops a stinker as Arne Slot substitutions lead to first Reds loss

The Egypt international was terrible as Callum Hudson-Odoi's second-half strike condemned the Merseysiders to a first defeat of the campaign

Heading into Saturday's clash, Liverpool had not lost at home to Nottingham Forest since 1969, but were undone by Nuno Espirito Santo's scrappy side, who turned in a remarkably strong defensive performance as Arne Slot was handed his first competitive defeat as manager.

Luis Diaz had the first major chance, as he chased a lost cause, won the ball high up the pitch, and hit the post with a low effort. Alexis Mac Allister also twice tested Matz Sels in the first half and his header almost led to a horrendous mistake, as the goalkeeper claimed the ball, then dropped it and almost backheeled it into his own net.

Throughout the second half, Liverpool dominated possession and territory, but found it difficult to work their way in behind Forest, and Slot made a bizarre triple change, taking off his best player in Mac Allister, and leaving on the increasingly ineffective Mohamed Salah.

And they were punished in the 72nd minute, as Callum Hudson-Odoi cut in off the left flank and curled a brilliant drive in off the post to secure a 1-0 win for visitors.

