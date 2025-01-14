Liverpool player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Diogo Jota HAS to start more games! Super-sub rescues a draw for lacklustre leaders as Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz struggle in top-of-the-table tussle

The Portugal forward came off the bench and netted with his first touch as Arne Slot's side maintained their six-point lead at the summit

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool played out a pulsating 1-1 draw at the City Ground on Tuesday evening, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side provided yet more evidence that they are a serious threat in the Premier League this season.

Going into the game in third, the hosts could have cut the gap to Arne Slot's side to just two points with a win, but were forced to settle for a point after Diogo Jota's heroics.

Forest, amazingly, had the lead within 10 minutes. After Liverpool wasted a couple of opportunities, Mohamed Salah lost the ball in his own half and Forest broke quickly, feeding Chris Wood, who got beyond Virgil van Dijk and finished brilliantly with his weaker foot.

Liverpool's best first-half chance came through Luis Diaz, as he found himself two-on-two with Forest's defence alongside Cody Gakpo, but he was unable to slip the Dutchman in, due to a poor late pass.

After 65 minutes, Arne Slot made two changes, bringing on Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota for Andrew Robertson and Ibrahima Konate; Tsimikas' first touch was to deliver a brilliant corner for his fellow substitute to head home and level proceedings.

Liverpool pushed and pushed, with Matz Sels denying Jota twice, and Salah first seeing an effort well saved, and then blocked on the line by Ola Aina as the clock ticked into injury time. There was still time for Sels to produce another brilliant save, this time from Gakpo's long-range drive, as Forest held out for a credible point.

