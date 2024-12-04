Liverpool player ratings vs Newcastle: Disaster for Caoimhin Kelleher! Goalkeeper error proves costly as Mohamed Salah's superhero act only earns Reds a draw in thriller

The Egyptian scored two goals and created another at St. James' Park, but his efforts to win the game were undone by a dire error

Talk about timing! Just as plenty of pundits were making a case for Caoimhin Kelleher to continue as Liverpool's starting goalkeeper, the Irishman cost his side victory in an absorbing 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Reds were unusually ragged for most of the game, and their shot-stopper had actually played his part in keeping them in the game during a dreadful first half. As it was, they only went in trailing at the interval to a stunning strike from Alexander Isak.

The second half was all about Mohamed Salah, who set up Curtis Jones for one equaliser, and then scored another himself from a Trent Alexander-Arnold assist after Anthony Gordon had put Newcastle back in front. Salah and Alexander-Arnold combined again for what looked like the winner with just seven minutes remaining, but then Kelleher inexplicably decided to leave a Bruno Guimaraes free-kick, and that allowed Fabian Schar to steal in to score.

Article continues below

GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Salah's heroics were ultimately overshadowed by the most ill-timed of errors from Kelleher, who cost his Premier League-leading side two precious points - and just before Alisson Becker's return from injury...