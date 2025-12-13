+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gill Clark

Liverpool player ratings vs Brighton: Hugo Ekitike sends a message! Striker scores brilliant brace with Alexander Isak watching on from the bench as Mo Salah registers assist on return to Reds XI

Hugo Ekitike scored twice as Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Mohamed Salah also made an impact after coming off the bench to replace the injured Joe Gomez. The Egypt international, who is facing an uncertain future at the club, bagged an assist for Arne Slot's side in what was his final game for the club before he joins up with his country's AFCON squad.

Salah was back in the squad but only on the bench at kick-off and could only watch and admire as Ekitike opened the scoring with the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far. Yankuba Minteh made a mess of a cross-field ball which was headed by Gomez to Ekitike. The Frenchman promptly took a touch and then smashed a powerful volley past goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to hand the Reds the lead after just 46 seconds.

There was more Anfield applause on 25 minutes as the Salah saga took yet another twist. An injury to Gomez saw Arne Slot send on his talisman and watch him tee up Alexis Mac Allister for a chance with virtually his first touch. Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch also had opportunities for the Reds but could not convert as the hosts took a slender 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Brighton came close to equalising at the start of the second half. Gomez, who escaped a red card just before half-time for a high challenge on Wirtz, slid in at the far post to connect with a low cross but saw his effort hit the woodwork. Liverpool responded quickly and doubled their lead through Ekitike on the hour. Salah sent in a curling corner for the France international to head home and give the hosts some breathing space.

The game was all set for Salah to apply the finishing touch before he departs for international duty and he was presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in stoppage time. However, Salah could only blast high over the bar as Liverpool had to settle for just two goals but a first home Premier League win since November 1st.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (7/10):

    Made a crucial save in the first half when he came off his line to block Diego Gomez and saved well from Karou Mitoma in the second half.

    Joe Gomez (8/10):

    Won the header to tee up Ekitike for the opener and set up another chance for the Frenchman before being forced off with yet another injury after 25 minutes. Real blow for the defender.

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    A few scares at the back but looked far more assured than in recent weeks. Did well to block from Minteh and Gomez.

    Virgil van Dijk (8/10):

    Got the better of Rutter in a confident showing and will be happy to keep a clean sheet for the second match in a row.

    Milos Kerkez (7/10):

    Another Liverpool defender who put in a vastly improved performance. Had a tough task up against Minteh but handled it well.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    Along with Curtis Jones, helped Liverpool take control of the game and see off Brighton. A very assured showing.

    Curtis Jones (8/10):

    Played a big role in Liverpool's win with an excellent showing in the middle of the park for Slot's side. Impressive stuff on his 200th appearance for the Reds.

    Alexis Mac Allister (6/10):

    Not quite his day. Had a few chances to score in the first half but couldn't convert.

    Attack

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Played all over the position as he was forced to right-back after Gomez went off and Salah come on. Looked to be struggling with an ankle problem and had to be be taken off late on.

    Hugo Ekitike (9/10):

    Scored a brilliant first goal to give Liverpool the perfect start to the match and then headed home a second when Brighton were threatening an equaliser. That's now four goals in his last two Premier League outings for the Reds.

    Florian Wirtz (8/10):

    Seemed to pop up everywhere in a free-flowing performance. Found pockets of space all over the place and really enjoyed himself.

    Subs & Manager

    Mo Salah (8/10):

    Started on the bench but came on after 25 minutes due to Gomez's injury and was given a big ovation by the Anfield faithful. Looked lively, grabbed an assist for Ekitike's second but probably should have scored late on.

    Alexander Isak (6/10):

    Started on the bench due to a minor knock and didn't make much impact when he came on.

    Andy Robertson (6/10):

    Helped Liverpool see it out.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Late sub.

    Arne Slot (7/10)

    Left Salah out once again but didn't hesitate to turn to his talisman after losing Gomez. Will be relieved to see his team pick up three points and a clean sheet after a tough week.

