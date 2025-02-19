Liverpool player ratings vs Aston Villa: Darwin Nunez, what are you doing?! Substitute striker blows chance to go 10 points clear in Premier League title race as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold earn Reds a draw

The Uruguay international missed big chances off the bench as Arne Slot's side were forced to settle for a point on the road on Wednesday

Liverpool moved eight points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa.

A lively first half at Villa Park saw the Reds take the lead on the half-hour mark after an awful mistake from January signing Alvaro Garcia. The full-back gifted the ball to Diogo Jota, allowing the Portugal international the simple task of laying the ball off to Mohamed Salah to fire home.

Yet Villa had been causing Liverpool problems and were level within 10 minutes as the visitors failed to clear a Marcus Rashford free-kick into the box and it eventually fell to Youri Tielemans to fire home at the far post.

The hosts then stunned Liverpool in first-half stoppage time as Lucas Digne was allowed to whip the ball in for Ollie Watkins to power home a fine header and make it 2-1 heading into the break.

Liverpool hit back in the second half with Salah involved again. Trent Alexander-Arnold kicked things off with a surging run, swapped passes with Salah, and then scored with a low shot that took a big deflection off Tyrone Mings.

Slot opted to make changes and threw on Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez in search of a winner, and Nunez was involved almost immediately but could only blaze a fine chance off-target after being teed up by Dominik Szoboszlai. The Uruguayan was then sent through again but was denied by a quick-thinking Emi Martinez, who came flying off his line to win the tackle.

But Villa remained a threat at the other end and did have the ball in the back of the net through Jacob Ramsey, only to see it ruled out for offside. Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen also had chances late on as Liverpool ended up hanging on for a point

