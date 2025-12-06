+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liverpool player ratings vs Leeds: Ibrahima Konate, that is disgraceful! Frenchman's idiotic challenge invites unforgivable Reds collapse & undoes Hugo Ekitike's magical moments

Liverpool wobbled again without Mohamed Salah - who was named on the bench - during a trip to Leeds, with the points being shared in a six-goal thriller. Ao Tanaka snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts in a 3-3 draw at Elland Road. Hugo Ekitike had bagged a quick-fire brace for the Reds, before Dominik Szoboszlai fired them back in front following another collapse, but there was to be an even later sting in the tail.

After surviving a couple of early scares, Liverpool took control of the game without ever becoming dominant. The best of the first-half chances fell to the men from Merseyside, with Curtis Jones crashing the first of those against the crossbar in the 16th minute as his curling effort from the edge of the box left the woodwork rattling.

Virgil van Dijk really should have done better just before the half-hour mark when planting a free header over the top, while Cody Gakpo saw a swift counter attack late in the first-half result in a low shot deflecting narrowly past the post.

Arne Slot’s side got their noses in front within three minutes of the restart, with a stray pass from Joe Rodon allowing Ekitike to burst through one-on-one and roll a composed finish into the bottom corner. The Frenchman grabbed his second less than two minutes later as he just about stayed onside to meet Conor Bradley’s low cross and bundle beyond Lucas Perri.

The hosts were given a lifeline with 17 minutes left on the clock when Ibrahima Konate slid in recklessly on Wilfriend Gnonto and, following a VAR review, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Elland Road was rocking again in the 75th minute as Anton Stach restored parity, but those spirits were dampened again 10 minutes from the end when Szoboszlai latched onto a pass from Ryan Gravenberch and calmly rolled into the back of the net. Leeds were not to be denied, though, and Tanaka played his super-sub role to perfection as he crashed home from close range after the ball dropped his way at the back post.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Elland Road...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (6/10):

    The Brazilian showed some smart reflexes in tricky wet conditions and could do nothing about Leeds’ two goals, with the efforts of those in front of him leaving a lot to be desired.

    Conor Bradley (6/10):

    Caught out of position at times, but recovered well when pegged back. Was booked for a rash challenge late in the first-half, but made amends when teeing up Ekitike’s second goal.

    Ibrahima Konate (3/10):

    Still looks far from convincing when facing his own goal, with a couple of boots swung at fresh air. Slid into a needless challenge which gifted Leeds a penalty and failed to block their equaliser.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Enjoyed the physical battle that Calvert-Lewin provides. Was rarely troubled in the opening 45 and could have scored had he kept a free header down. Left frustrated at those around him.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Put in a brave block very early as Leeds pushed for an opener and lashed a wild shot a long way off target from miles out. Worked hard throughout without offering much.

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Provides cover for the back four and is happy to slip into a defensive berth when required, as he snubs out any danger. Provided the perfectly-weighted pass for Szoboszlai’s goal.

    Curtis Jones (7/10):

    Lively and alert from the off, he always wanted the ball and was happy to drift all over the pitch. Rattled the crossbar with a dipping shot early on. Unlucky not to get an assist.

    Florian Wirtz (6/10):

    Still looks short on confidence, as he waits on a first competitive goal, with the German happy to move the ball on instead of trying something himself.

    Attack

    Dominik Szoboszlai (7/10):

    The Hungarian is not a winger so naturally drifts inside off the flank, leaving Liverpool short on width and an out ball. Fired a first-half free-kick over the bar but showed nerves of steel to roll home late on.

    Cody Gakpo (5/10):

    Gets into good positions and is a willing runner down the channels, but needs to improve his end product. Over-hit too many crosses.

    Hugo Ekitike (7/10):

    Held the ball up well, with quick feet and clever flicks posing problems. Delivered a clinical finish for his first goal and displayed a poacher’s instinct with his second.

    Subs & Manager

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Stepped over Gravenberch's pass, which allowed the ball to run through for Liverpool's third.

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Allowed Brenden Aaronson to slip past him for Leeds’ second goal, with the Reds full-back retreating too far before addressing the ball.

    Wataru Endo (N/A)

    Alexander Isak (N/A)

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    Can't see to get anything right at the moment. Decided not to introduce Salah off the bench.

