Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz creates emotional farewell video for Bayer Leverkusen fans after record-breaking transfer to Anfield F. Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool Bundesliga Premier League

Florian Wirtz bid farewell to Bayer Leverkusen fans in a heartwarming video that he shared on social media. Wirtz thanked the fans for their constant support during his five-and-a-half years stint at BayArena after completing his record-breaking move to Liverpool. Wirtz played a key role in Leverkusen's domestic double success in the 2023-24 campaign.