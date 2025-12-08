Getty Images Sport
Liverpool take action! Mohamed Salah left OUT of Reds squad for Inter Champions League clash in wake of incendiary outburst against Arne Slot & Co.
Why has Salah been dropped by Liverpool?
Salah has been named among the substitutes in Liverpool’s last three fixtures. He stepped off the bench in a home draw with Sunderland, but saw no game time as the Reds headed out on the road to West Ham and Leeds.
It was in the wake of a trip to Elland Road, which delivered a dramatic 3-3 draw and more points dropped for Arne Slot’s side, that Salah opted to speak out and air his grievances in public. He accused his current employers of throwing him under the bus, as he becomes a scapegoat for the struggles being endured as a collective, and admitted to having no working relationship with his current head coach.
Who made the decision to exclude Salah from Champions League squad?
Plenty of criticism has come Salah’s way in the wake of his explosive comments, with many accusing the 33-year-old of allowing ego to get the better of him. He has suggested that past achievements should almost guarantee him a regular role with Liverpool.
The two-time Premier League champion has, however, seen it made clear to him that everybody - regardless of their standing at Anfield - must earn their place in the team. Salah will be left to reflect on that stance when his team-mates line up against Inter. Fabrice Hawkins is reporting that the decision to leave Salah out of the Reds’ travelling party was made “by the board and Arne Slot”.
