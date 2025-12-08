Liverpool take action! Mohamed Salah left OUT of Reds squad for Inter Champions League clash in wake of incendiary outburst against Arne Slot & Co.

Plenty of criticism has come Salah’s way in the wake of his explosive comments, with many accusing the 33-year-old of allowing ego to get the better of him. He has suggested that past achievements should almost guarantee him a regular role with Liverpool.

The two-time Premier League champion has, however, seen it made clear to him that everybody - regardless of their standing at Anfield - must earn their place in the team. Salah will be left to reflect on that stance when his team-mates line up against Inter. Fabrice Hawkins is reporting that the decision to leave Salah out of the Reds’ travelling party was made “by the board and Arne Slot”.

