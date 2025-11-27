Liverpool make unwanted history by breaking 71-year-old record in dire Champions League defeat to PSV as wretched run continues

Not many would have thought Liverpool could follow up their 3-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest with a 4-1 defeat at Anfield to PSV, but they did on Wednesday night. The Reds seem a million miles away from the side that romped to the Premier League title last season, something that is all the more remarkable as they have spent more than £400 million on players this summer. After the game, manager Arne Slot said he is not doubting his players but that cannot be said for himself.

He told beIN Sports: "I'm not questioning the players, because I know that we have very good players. Their mentality after us going 1-0 down was also what I was hoping for, but also what you have to expect if you are a Liverpool player. So it's something normal for me that you're questioning your line-ups, you're questioning your tactics, you're questioning the substitutions you make, but that's also what you do if you don't lose every single time. But it's normal for me to question the choices I make, because I've said many times that I'm responsible for this situation. But the players have so much quality that this cannot continue like this. And I think again today, especially the first half, we showed how many chances we can create, but it's not for the first time this season that we don't score them."