Liverpool made a horrible mistake selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and putting their trust in one-dimensional Cody Gakpo

Arne Slot also asserted that it was the right decision as Liverpool sought to build on their 2024-25 Premier League title success. Wirtz was one of seven new players through the door in a record-breaking transfer splurge, and Diaz was seen as expendable.

"I'm going to miss his song a lot, a lot, a lot as well because it was maybe one of the best songs our fans have for a player," Slot said after confirmation of Diaz's exit. "And of course all that he contributed to us winning the league. But this is also who we are as a club. We are making big signings, we have done that over the past few years. But this club also needs to recoup funds to get these transfers that we already did over the line."

Slot massively underplayed Diaz's role; he was Liverpool's most important player in the finishing stretch after being shifted into a false nine role. Bayern snapped up a world-class operator at the peak of his powers for just £65.5m ($89m), and knew full well what a huge coup it was.

"Luis Diaz is a player with international experience, enormous quality, terrific skills and great reliability who will help our team immediately," Bayern's director of sport, Max Eberl, said on the club's official website. "We're delighted we've been able to bring him to FC Bayern. Transfers like this work when every cog in the machine fits together. Our fans can look forward to watching an exceptional player."

That is the billing Diaz truly deserved, and he's more than lived up to it in his first seven months at Allianz Arena. Meanwhile, Liverpool have regressed from champions of England to Europa League qualification contenders, and Gakpo has been the biggest weak link in the final third. Shafting Diaz has already come back to haunt the Reds, who should never have served him up as a sacrificial lamb.