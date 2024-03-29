Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp successor: Why Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi would be the ideal Xabi Alonso alternative

The Italian already has plenty of admirers at Anfield and will get another chance to impress in Sunday's Premier League clash

As Roberto De Zerbi marched towards the unsuspecting fourth official during October's clash between Brighton and Liverpool, the intensity and indignation raging in the Italian’s eyes must have felt familiar to Jurgen Klopp. The Reds' manager would have known full well what was coming, so he promptly and strategically placed himself in between De Zerbi and Graham Scott before successfully calming down his counterpart.

De Zerbi remained adamant after the game that his sense of outrage was justified, believing his side should have been awarded a penalty, but had no issue with Klopp’s intervention. “I love Klopp,” he enthused in his post-match press conference. “He can do what he wants. I have big respect for him. I consider him one of the best coaches in the world.”

Hardly surprising, then, that De Zerbi was just as disappointed as everyone else in England (except for maybe Pep Guardiola) when Klopp suddenly announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. “If he changes leagues,” the 44-year-old said, “it is not a good thing for the Premier League.” It may prove a positive De Zerbi, though.