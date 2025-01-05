Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah draws level with Thierry Henry in Premier League history books & beats remarkable Luis Suarez record after scoring 18th goal of the season vs Man Utd
Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead against Manchester United to draw level with Thierry Henry in the Premier League's all-time scoring chart.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Salah scores in 2-2 draw with Man Utd
- Draws level with Henry in PL scorers' list
- Also beats Suarez record