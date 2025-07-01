Liverpool set Harvey Elliott asking price with key clause included as interest spikes in midfielder after leading England Under-21s to European glory H. Elliott Liverpool Premier League Transfers

Liverpool have set their terms for Harvey Elliott’s potential departure following his stunning performances at the Under-21 Euros with England. With interest rising, the Reds reportedly want £40 million ($55m) with a buy-back clause or £50 million ($69m) without a buy-back, as the player eyes more consistent minutes at a top-level club, possibly abroad with RB Leipzig.