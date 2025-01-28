Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Liverpool drop Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & 7 other key players for Champions League trip to PSV ahead of crunch Premier League clash at Bournemouth

LiverpoolM. SalahPremier LeaguePSV Eindhoven vs LiverpoolPSV EindhovenChampions LeagueV. van Dijk

Arne Slot has rested Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & seven other key players for Liverpool's Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

  • Liverpool travel to PSV without several superstars
  • Dropped the likes of Salah and Van Dijk
  • Slot wants them fresh for Bournemouth encounter
