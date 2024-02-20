Liverpool dealt Diogo Jota hammer blow as Jurgen Klopp reveals shock timeframe for Portuguese forward's recovery from injury - with Alisson facing race against time to make Carabao Cup final
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota is facing "months" on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Brentford.
- Klopp reveals timeframe for Jota's recovery
- Suffered a knee injury against Brentford
- Liverpool face Luton and Chelsea in a gap of four days