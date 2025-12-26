Liverpool consider audacious loan move for PSG forward after Alexander Isak injury blow

Ramos is not the only name on Liverpool’s radar as they assess their options. Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic are both admired internally, but are seen as longer-term targets rather than quick fixes for the current campaign. The club are wary of making a permanent signing in January that could complicate squad planning once Isak returns to full fitness.

Liverpool have also discussed more versatile attacking profiles who could provide cover across the front line. Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been mentioned as a high-end creative option capable of playing multiple roles, while Ramos' PSG teammate Bradley Barcola is admired for his pace and directness. These alternatives would offer flexibility rather than a straight replacement for Isak.

With Mohamed Salah away at AFCON and Cody Gakpo also struggling with injury, the Reds are conscious that relying solely on Ekitike carries risk. That reality has pushed Liverpool towards exploring a temporary solution like Ramos, who could slot in immediately and shoulder the goalscoring burden during a decisive stretch of the season.