'I f*cking love it' - Liverpool conqueror Nikola Katic's emotions get the better of him after losing his tooth in Plymouth's stunning FA Cup win - before defender admits he 'hated' superstar goalkeeper Conor Hazard before giant-killing
Nikola Katic was on cloud nine after starring in Plymouth's shock FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Liverpool.
- Katic thrilled after win over Liverpool
- Lost his tooth early in the game
- Plymouth beat Liverpool 1-0