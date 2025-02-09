'I f*cking love it' - Liverpool conqueror Nikola Katic's emotions get the better of him after losing his tooth in Plymouth's stunning FA Cup win - before defender admits he 'hated' superstar goalkeeper Conor Hazard before giant-killing Liverpool Plymouth N. Katic Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup C. Hazard

Nikola Katic was on cloud nine after starring in Plymouth's shock FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Liverpool.