KoopmeinersGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Revealed: Liverpool change transfer plans after sending scouts to watch Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners with team-mate catching Reds' eye

LiverpoolTeun KoopmeinersTransfersAtalantaPremier LeagueSerie A

Liverpool's scouts are understood to have been impressed by Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

  • Liverpool had been interested in Koopmeiners
  • Sent scouts to monitor Dutch midfielder
  • Turn their attention towards Ederson
