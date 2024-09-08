Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reaffirms Netherlands commitment after hinting at international retirement in wake of Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England
Virgil van Dijk has reaffirmed his commitment to the Netherlands after previously hinting at retirement, with another World Cup being targeted.
- Heartache suffered against Three Lions
- Intends to grace another major tournament
- Decision to make on club future at Anfield