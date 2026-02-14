Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals Ibrahima Konate contract talks update ahead of summer expiry

Konate had seemed destined for Real Madrid but Los Blancos were reported to have lost interest in the defender earlier this season due to a drop in form. Slot has been asked about the situation and made it clear what he wants to happen. He told reporters: “We are in talks with him so that tells you what we want. It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.

“Ibou has had a very good spell recently. He had a lot of good games earlier in the season but then he was also part of the reason why we conceded a goal. His general performances were good but then a small mistake he made immediately led to a goal and so he was judged differently. But he is having a very good partnership with Virgil since I’ve been here and, just like Virgil, he has always been fit. Touch wood. These two are vital for us, not only because of the quality they have but because of the lack of options we have behind."