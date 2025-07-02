Liverpool boss Arne Slot adds Barcelona & Netherlands legend to coaching staff after John Heitinga exit
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a Dutch legend from his playing days at Arsenal and Barcelona and a successful manager in his own right, has been added to Liverpool’s coaching ranks. The former Netherlands international joins manager Arne Slot’s technical team, stepping into the position left vacant after John Heitinga’s recent appointment as Ajax’s head coach.
- Hetinga left Anfield to take charge at Ajax
- Slot recommended the appointment of Van Bronckhorst
- Xavi Valero returns as goalkeeping coach