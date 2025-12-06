Liverpool boss Arne Slot points out 'complete difference' between Erling Haaland & Alexander Isak as he addresses £125m man's 'suffering'

Slot refused to single out his new No.9 for criticism, instead pointing out that elite strikers often have to operate on minimal service in the modern game.

"I think he is not the only one, the only number nine that suffers in some games from not getting as many chances," Slot said. "I watched the second half of Leeds against City and I watched the whole game against Chelsea and it is not like, at this level, the No.9 is involved in eight, nine, 10 chances every single half. But it is obvious and clear to me we, as a team, want to bring him more often into threatening situations."

Slot did acknowledge, however, that Liverpool must improve their ability to supply Isak in areas where he is most effective. And in doing so, he drew a clear line between his striker and Manchester City’s Haaland.

"It is more important for them to touch the ball in the right time than to touch it so many times," he reasoned. "We have to make sure, because this is a complete difference between Haaland and Alex, that Haaland touches it a lot more in moments where it matters. There we have to improve, that’s clear and obvious. We and he as well."