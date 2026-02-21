Liverpool boss Arne Slot bites back at 'aura' dig from Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney

Liverpool were impressive during the 2024-25 season, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal to win their second Premier League title. However, after a strong start to the current term, the Reds' form completely fell off, leaving them with no hope of defending their crown and instead scrambling to qualify for the Champions League amid competition from Manchester United and Chelsea, who both sit ahead of Liverpool in fourth and fifth place respectively.

One pundit who hasn't been shy of voicing his concerns is Rooney, who has commented on Slot's need to finish the season strongly to avoid being replaced at Anfield, despite his excellent debut campaign.

Speaking recently on The Overlap, he said: “It’s strange isn’t it when you’re talking about Slot being on an audition to keep his job when he has obviously recently won the Premier League.

“I have met him a couple of times, but I just don’t think, for Liverpool, he has that aura - and maybe that’s because Liverpool have just come off the back of Jurgen Klopp as manager - it’s difficult for anyone to do that but I just don’t think there is that aura about him.”