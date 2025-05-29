Liverpool 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From magnificent Mohamed Salah to disastrous Darwin Nunez

The Reds may have enjoyed a glorious revival under new manager Arne Slot, but some players played a bigger role in their success than others

What a season it's been for Liverpool! This time last year, fans were still coming to terms with Jurgen Klopp's final game in charge, unsure of what to expect from the German's successor, Arne Slot. Right now, though, they're basking in the glory of a record-breaking 20th top-flight title and hailing the Dutchman as a genius after the Reds absolutely ran away with this season's Premier League.

Liverpool's surprise success was very much a team triumph, founded upon their collective resilience and sense of togetherness, particularly during tough times for the group when expiring contracts were becoming a major distraction. However, certain individuals deserve recognition for the inspirational roles they played in putting the Merseysiders back on their perch.

Below, GOAL ranks every single Liverpool player to have appeared in at least five league games during the 2024-25 campaign...