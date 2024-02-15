'It would be amazing' - Lionesses star Lauren James eyeing Champions League win to give Chelsea boss Emma Hayes perfect send-off

GettySoham Mukherjee'It would be amazing' - Lionesses star Lauren James eyeing Champions League win to give Chelsea boss Emma Hayes perfect send-offLauren JamesEmma HayesWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenWSLChampions LeagueLauren James admitted that Chelsea are eyeing Champions League glory to give manager Emma Hayes a perfect send-off.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHayes to leave for the USWNT job in the summerUCL trophy missing from her impressive trophy cabinetJames & Co. adamant about conquering Europe