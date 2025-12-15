'Thought I was having a heart attack' - Lionesses star Chloe Kelly lifts lid on crippling anxiety before leaving Arsenal for Man City

Kelly's time at City came to an abrupt end earlier this year. The Lionesses star struggled for game time in Manchester in the first half of the 2024-25 season, prompting her to make an emotional statement as the January transfer window ticked down. She went on to claim that her lack of action was having a negative effect on her mental well-being. Kelly went as far as to allege her employers were planting negative stories about her in the press, while suppressing her ability to pursue the move of her choice.

Her statement read: "So disappointed to find out tonight that people at the club are briefing journalists against me if I am to sign at a club before the window shuts. They've called reporters to assassinate my character and tried to plant negative stories about me in the football media, which are false accusations. Women should look after each other and build each other up... not shoot them down to protect their employers. To those responsible, I am disappointed in this. As stated in my previous statement, I just want to find happiness again."

Following Kelly's public announcement, she was hastily sent out on an initial loan deal and the transfer was then made permanent in the summer.