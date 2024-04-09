Who should be the Lionesses' No.10? Solving midfield conundrum should be a priority for England & Sarina Wiegman

Fran Kirby, Lauren James, Ella Toone, Grace Clinton and Jess Park are all options for the European champions. But who should get the shirt?

Consistency has been synonymous with England's success under Sarina Wiegman. Be it in team selection, results or the calm demeanour of the Lionesses' staff and players in the big moments, it's helped the team win a first European Championship and reach a maiden World Cup final while becoming one of the best national sides on the planet. But as England begin a new tournament cycle, there is one position in the starting XI that is seriously lacking consistency: the No.10 role.

Perhaps nothing sums that up better than a quick glance at Wiegman's squad for the April international break, which opened with a 1-1 draw with Sweden at Wembley on Friday and will conclude in Dublin against Ireland on Tuesday. In Fran Kirby, Ella Toone, Jess Park and Grace Clinton, there are no fewer than four players who would be primarily considered attacking midfielders in this Lionesses team. Add Lauren James, who alternates between that role and one out wide, and the number becomes five.

While the array of options highlights the team's depth, and competition for places is rarely a bad thing, no one is yet to really nail down that final place in England's midfield. Friday's draw, which lacked creative spark, was the latest sign that the sooner Wiegman figures out who her first-choice No.10 should be, the better the Lionesses' chances of building up to their European title defence in the right way.