Beth Mead, Lauren James and eight Lionesses who need big second halves of the Women's Super League season ahead of England's Euros defence

The English top-flight resumes this weekend and there are a number of national-team stars aiming to impress Sarina Wiegman over the coming months

In less than six months, England will begin their first defence of a major tournament title on the women's side, when they head to the 2025 European Championships as the reigning champions after beating Germany in dramatic circumstances at Wembley back in 2022, with Chloe Kelly's extra-time strike securing the Lionesses' maiden major trophy.

Incidentally, as the Women's Super League returns this weekend, Kelly is one of several England stars who need to have big second halves of the season in order to punch their ticket to Switzerland in July, with competition fierce for spots in both the starting XI and the squad as a whole.

So, who will Sarina Wiegman likely be keeping a close eye on over the next few months as she ponders her final 23-player list? GOAL takes a look at eight Lionesses who need to shine...