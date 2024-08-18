Lionesses and Man City star Chloe Kelly posts cute birthday pictures as beloved dog Otis turns four

Getty Images & Instagram Richard MillsLionesses and Man City star Chloe Kelly posts cute birthday pictures as beloved dog Otis turns fourChloe KellyManchester City WomenEnglandWSLWomen's footballManchester City star Chloe Kelly posted a photo of her beloved dog Otis turning four with a special birthday cake.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLionesses ace Kelly enjoying summer breakPosts photo of dog Otis turning fourNew WSL season nears for Man City aceArticle continues below