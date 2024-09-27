Lionesses' inspirational impact revealed with over 50% more women and girls playing football following Euro 2022 success and World Cup final appearance
Women's football is undergoing an unprecedented growth in England in the wake of the incredible achievements of the Lionesses.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Women and girls playing football increased by 56%
- Coaches and referees have also gone up dramatically
- England won Euros and reached World Cup final