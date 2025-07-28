Lionesses heroes Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson tipped for future money-spinning slots on I'm A Celeb and Strictly after stunning Euro 2025 success
Fresh off their dramatic Euro 2025 triumph, England stars Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson are now hot property off the pitch, with brand deals and reality TV shows reportedly lining up to sign them. Experts have suggested that the Lionesses could rake in as much as £80 million this year, potentially out-earning their male counterparts in commercial opportunities.
- Lionesses tipped to earn £80m after Euros victory
- Chloe Kelly linked with I’m A Celeb appearance
- Leah Williamson already has deals with major brands