Lionel Messi's wife Antonela left stunned after outrageous question asked by influencer during padel session
Watch out for Messi's wife
Unaware of her identity, Tamir asked, "What do you do for a living?" as is his custom in such videos. Antonela, initially confused, smiled and looked to her friend, who spoke to her in Spanish. She did not answer the question directly, simply offering a smile and a thumbs-up to the camera before politely ending the brief, somewhat awkward exchange. The video went viral due to Ziv's obliviousness to her global fame as the Argentina legend's wife.
Messi's MLS revolution
The Argentina icon has been a revelation at Inter Miami, he’s transformed the club from an MLS also-rans into trophy winners. He has delivered two major trophies, the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the first silverware in franchise history. On the pitch, Messi's brilliance endures, making him the club's all-time top scorer and assist provider in record time. His exceptional 2024 season saw him win the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games, setting a league record with five assists in one match. Beyond the stats, his desire for greatness has elevated the entire squad's performance and significantly boosted the league's global profile, attendance, and revenue. But despite this, Messi has recently spoken about his desire to return to the Catalan capital.
Messi told SPORT: "I really want to go back there, we miss Barcelona a lot. My wife and I, the kids, are constantly talking about Barcelona and the idea of moving back. We have our house there, everything, so that's what we want. I'm really looking forward to going back to the stadium when it's finished because since I left for Paris, I haven't been back to Camp Nou, and then they moved to Montjuic."
He added: "Obviously, I'm going to come back. I'm going to be at the stadium like any other fan, following the team, the club, and being just another supporter. For now, I'll be here [Miami] for a few more years, most likely, but we'll return to Barcelona because, as I've always said, it's my place, my home. We miss it a lot, so we'll be back there."
Showpiece reunion shut down
Messi made a surprise visit to the Nou Camp last week, sharing an emotional online message about the place he misses, hoping to come back one day not just to say goodbye. However, the 38-year-old recently signed a contract extension with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season. And Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the club is building for the future and cannot live in the past, effectively shutting down transfer speculation. Both parties desire a proper tribute match to honor his legacy when the stadium renovations are complete. Laporta said: "Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic. As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami. The club is building a project for the present and future. It's complicated, and if you live in the past you hardly move forward."
Play-off pressure for Messi and Co
Inter Miami are currently competing in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. They beat Nashville 2-1 in their first-round, best-of-three series, overcoming a shock loss in the second match with a decisive 4-0 win in game three of the head-to-head. Their next match is a single-elimination game on Sunday against Cincinnati.
