Getty Images
Lionel Messi's shirt sells for more than Cristiano Ronaldo's as Chelsea legend John Terry auctions off personal collection
Messi shirt sells for more than Ronaldo jersey at auction
Messi and Ronaldo both had items from their careers present as Terry sold more than 50 of his personal possessions in a recent auction. It was Messi's match-worn shirt from a Champions League encounter between Chelsea and Barcelona back in 2006 which fetched the larger sum of cash, setting the buyer back $183,000 (£144,000/€168,000), according to ESPN, while a Ronaldo shirt from his Manchester United days cost $115,900 (£85,000/€99,000).
Writing about the Messi shirt, Terry posted on Instagram: "This is a very special shirt, it is from the great and one and only Lionel Messi, when he played at Stamford Bridge.
"It’s the orange kit – that they didn’t wear too often – so again very special. But because I was a defender and he was an attacker we were very close to each other throughout the whole game.
"So when there was a minute or two minutes to go I would get a little bit closer to him just so I could so I could get his shirt after the game."
Messi's jersey became the fourth-most expensive football shirt ever, easily surpassing the $116,000 (£91,750/€105,000) paid for Geoff Hurst's top from the 1966 World Cup final.
- Getty/GOAL
Shirts from other modern legends on show
It wasn't just Messi and Ronaldo who were on show at the auction, which was held by American auction house Goldin. A Thierry Henry shirt which the France legend wore in Arsenal's 2-1 win over the Blues back in October 2003 - during the Gunners' 'Invincibles' campaign - went for $93,820 (£67,823/€79,146) and included the message: "To John, keep up the good work."
Plenty of Terry's own shirts were sold off, while bidders were also able to get their hands on jerseys from the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paolo Maldini, Cesc Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Gianfranco Zola, Samuel Eto'o and Rio Ferdinand among others.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Replica trophies also fetch hefty sums
As well as shirts, Terry also put a number of replica trophies up for sale, the priciest of which ended up being a copy of the 2007 FA Cup trophy which cost $26,840 (£20,150/€23,500). Among the other miscellaneous items sold included football boots and shin guards.
A large amount of the proceeds are expected to go to the John Terry Foundation, which helps disadvantaged young people in the United Kingdom.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Terry?
Terry has worked as a part-time coach in Chelsea's academy of late, while he has also been involved in the Baller League. The former England captain did have his eyes on a managerial career but admitted in October he wasn't sure if he would ever get the opportunity to be a head coach.
He was also named in the Premier League's Hall of Fame just under two years ago.
Advertisement