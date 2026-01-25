Messi’s Inter Miami handed surprising 3-0 loss by Alianza Lima in preseason opener

Messi had a quiet outing, much like the rest of his teammates, with Inter Miami’s only moments of danger coming from free kicks that lacked precision. The Argentine star was substituted in the 63rd minute. Miami went with a strong starting XI against the Peruvian side, with Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Mateo Silvetti all starting. New marquee signings Dayne St. Clair and Sergio Reguilón also made their debuts with the Herons.