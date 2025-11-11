'Very strange' - Lionel Messi rocked by 'out of the blue' Jordi Alba retirement announcement as Inter Miami superstar admits premature end to long-time partnership is a 'shame'

"The truth is, it was very strange, especially Jordi's situation, because we weren't expecting it. With Busi, we'd been talking about it more, and he'd already been analysing it and talking about it. But with Jordi, it was from one day to the next; we weren't expecting it," Messi explained. "He caught us one day in the locker room and told us he was going to announce it, that he was retiring without having spoken about it or discussed it beforehand. It was from one day to the next for us, and it was more surprising."

The trio all joined Inter Miami in 2023 and played a significant role in building the fledgling club into one of Major League Soccer's biggest hitters. A Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield would be topped if they can go all the way in the playoffs and win the 2025 MLS Cup next month.

"It's a shame because beyond what we enjoyed on the pitch, we're also friends," Messi continued. "We started this challenge of coming to Miami together from the beginning. Well, you also see that there's less and less time left, and the moment is getting closer to everything, also because we're from the same generation, we did our whole careers together, and being able to share the last few years together was also very nice."

