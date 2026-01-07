AFP
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans as Inter Miami superstar looks to follow in David Beckham's footsteps
Messi in autumn years of career
In many people's eyes, Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. Not only for his talent and abilities on the pitch, but for winning the World Cup, multiple trophies across the world, and a plethora of Ballon d'Or crowns. But even the former Barcelona star, who turns 39 later this year, is well aware that he won't have too many more years left in the sport. Last September, he even admitted that he had not yet decided on whether to play for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.
Messi not retiring just yet
Messi made it clear he has no desire to retire just yet when he signed a contract extension with the Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami until 2028 late last year. The Argentine great said last October that he was "really excited" about extending his stay with the Herons, along with moving into their long-awaited new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, later in 2026.
He said, "It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I've been very happy, so I'm truly glad to keep going here. We're all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can't wait for it to be finished - to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It's going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Messi would 'prefer to be an owner'
Last November, Messi admitted that when he does hang up his boots, he wants to go into the world of business, and that may mean leaving football.
He said at the American Business Forum: "I like to start looking at what could come next. I like the business world; I want to keep learning. I’m just getting started with it. I’ve always been 100 per cent dedicated to my profession, but I know that something else is coming - another world - and little by little, I’m getting involved."
This week, he told Luzu TV that while he is not opposed to being a manager one day, he would like to run an up-and-coming club in the future, taking inspiration from Miami co-owner Beckham.
He said on Tuesday to the Argentinian streaming channel, "I don't see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd prefer to be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would appeal to me most."
What comes next for Messi?
Before Messi finally brings down the curtain on his glittering career, he will be working on being in top shape to help Argentina defend their World Cup title this year, while also trying to build on Miami's MLS Cup triumph in 2026. Currently, however, he is enjoying his off-season before returning for pre-season training in the coming weeks.
