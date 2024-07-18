Lionel Messi request results in Argentine politician being fired as deputy sports minister urges Inter Miami star to apologise for racist chant aimed at Kylian Mbappe & France stars
Argentina's deputy sports minister has been sacked after suggesting Lionel Messi should apologise for the squad singing a racist song aimed at France.
- Argentina team in racism scandal over song
- Deputy minister wants Messi to apologise
- Garro sacked within hours of comments