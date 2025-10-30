Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi rejected? Saudi chief claims four-month offer from Inter Miami star turned down ahead of World Cup 2026
Messi undecided on World Cup participation
Messi is yet to commit to the 2026 World Cup with Argentina as Lionel Scaloni's side look to defend their 2022 crown in North America next year. "It’s special to be part of the World Cup, I would like to be there, to feel well and to be an important part of helping my team if I’m there," Messi said.
"I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be at 100 percent, if I can be useful to the group, to the team. Then I’ll make a decision.
"Of course, I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We just won the last one, and to be able to defend it on the field again would be incredible, because it’s always a dream to play for the national team, especially in the most important tournament."
Saudi official makes Messi claim
In a bid to keep fit ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a senior official has claimed that Saudi Arabia rejected the chance to sign Messi on a short-term stint in the Saudi Pro League ahead of football's showpiece event.
"During the last Club World Cup, Messi's team contacted me and offered for him to play in Saudi Arabia because the MLS will stop for nearly four months," Abdullah Hammad, CEO of the Mahd Sports Academy, said during a podcast.
"The player wanted to remain in shape and prepare himself for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. This happened with David Beckham when he was with Los Angeles Galaxy and went to AC Milan."
Beckham went on loan to AC Milan in early 2009 and again in 2010 in a bid to maintain match fitness during the MLS off season, and similar may happen with Messi when Inter Miami's playoff campaign comes to an end.
Potential loan switch to Saudi Arabia rejected
However, Messi won't be moving to Saudi Arabia at the turn of the year according to Hammad, after explained that he relayed the offer to the minister of sports who rejected it. "The minister made it clear that the Saudi league would not serve as a preparation platform for other tournaments," Hammad said.
And when asked whether Saudi Arabia had turned down the chance to sign Messi, even temporarily, he replied: "That's true."
Messi's MLS campaign may go all the way through to December as Inter Miami chase the MLS Cup. The Herons are one up in their 'Best of Three' series against Nashville following a 3-1 victory in the first match last week.
The 38-year-old netted twice in that win and will hope to add to his 31 league goals this season when they face the second match up at Geodis Park over the weekend. Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference in the regular season, just one point off top spot.
Ronaldo brought the Saudi Pro League to the mainstream
Saudi Arabian football has been rising in popularity in recent years owing to Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in 2023. The Portuguese forward moved to the Middle East after stints with Manchester United - twice - Real Madrid and Juventus.
Since then, the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane have all made the move to the Saudi Pro League at various points following Ronaldo's switch.
Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League having collected 18 points from their opening six matches, scoring 21 goals in the process with Joao Felix leading the scoring charts having struck nine times following his summer arrival.
Such has been the popularity of the Saudi Pro League that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup, likely in the winter, as was the case when Qatar hosted the 2022 showpiece in the winter months due to the Middle Eastern climate.
