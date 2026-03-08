'Lionel Messi is too much!' - Presnel Kimpembe explains why 'crazy' ex-PSG team-mate ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo

French centre-back Kimpembe has had his say on the long-standing rivalry between the two footballing icons. Having shared a dressing room with Messi at the Parc des Princes between 2021 and 2023, he witnessed his daily genius up close and personal.

Reflecting on the moment he learned the forward was heading to Paris, Kimpembe admitted the news sent shockwaves through the squad. He openly confessed on Just Riadh's YouTube channel: "The arrival of Leo Messi at PSG? Crazy... crazy... I was like a madman. When he arrives at PSG, you're just so happy. You tell yourself: 'The best player in the world is on my team.'"