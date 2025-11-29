Getty Images
'We have to talk to Lionel Messi first' - Former Barcelona star reveals how club legend 'had the power' to stop his shock transfer
Under scrutiny at Barcelona
When Boateng arrived in Spain, he was already under the scanner. Old quotes resurfaced suggesting he had grown up admiring Real Madrid, and had even said years earlier that he could have played for Los Blancos had he applied himself more diligently. However, he quickly brushed those aside during his first press conference.
"I am a Barcelona player and Lionel Messi is the best player in this world and every world," the Germany-born former Ghana international told reporters. "Why are you laughing? That's the truth, he has shown that with all that he has won in the last 10 years. It's a great honour [to be at Barcelona] because Messi is the best player in the world, and Luis Suarez the best striker in the world. They play amazingly and being able to play by their side is a great gift."
He added: "At my age, the number nine role is perfect for me, but for a coach, I think a player like me is a plus because I can play in different positions, but I feel very good as a number nine. I have not talked to the coach [Ernesto Valverde], but I know I have not come to play in the starting line because there are incredible players in this team. I'm here because of my experience and to help. I'm here to play well and sign on for more years here, that's my goal."
"If Messi said no, it was over"
Now, Boateng has described in vivid detail the moment the near-finalised transfer was abruptly paused. All the principal decision-makers at the club, president Josep Maria Bartomeu, manager Ernesto Valverde, and both sporting directors, including Eric Abidal, had given full approval. Everything appeared ready for Boateng to put pen to paper. But then came the shock.
"If Messi had said no, the transfer wouldn't have happened," he asserted on the YouTube podcast Unscripted. "At the time, there were two sporting directors. One of them was Eric Abidal, and he said, 'Yes, we want you.' The other sporting director said, 'We want you'. The president (Bartomeu) wanted me, the coach (Valverde) too, so I said, 'Perfect, let's sign tomorrow!' They replied, 'No, we have to talk to Leo first.' He had that power. I went to sleep hoping Messi would approve my signing. If he had refused, I wouldn't have signed for Barcelona."
The Real Madrid "lie" and a carefully managed image
Speaking later to Rio Ferdinand on VIBE with FIVE, Boateng revealed that Real Madrid had been his favourite club growing up, but insisted that saying so upon arriving in Catalonia would have been impossible.
On being asked which was his favourite club, he said: "I supported Hertha Berlin, where I grew up and then, sorry, Blaugrana…Barcelona fans gonna hate me now, but Real Madrid. I couldn't say that in the press conference [when I signed for Barcelona]. They told me I could never say that. Because otherwise we can't play you."
He added: "Two years before, when I was at Las Palmas, they asked me in a press conference who was the best player in the world and I said 'in this world Ronaldo, in the galaxy Messi' and then they asked me my favourite club and I said 'Real Madrid'. Then, the first question was who is your favourite club, I said ‘Barcelona’. I think anyone would have done the same, I wanted to pull on that shirt one time at Camp Nou. It's one of the biggest lies I've ever told."
Ferdinand, himself no stranger to football politics, responded: "Footballers lie…we lie all the time, man."
Short spell but a big achievement
Boateng’s on-field impact for Barcelona was limited to just four appearances, none of them particularly memorable. But he did finish the season with a La Liga winners’ medal. For a player who had journeyed through Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Sassuolo, it was an extraordinary late-career chapter.
