Lionel Messi fires Argentina past Angola as Bafana Bafana AFCON rivals fall on Independence Day showdown

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Argentina beat Angola 2-0 in an international friendly played at the November Stadium in Talatona on Friday.

Although they conceded the defeat at home, Angola created a number of chances against the world champions but could not utilise them.

Meanwhile, Argentina's goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was forced to make a big save in the 12th minute to prevent the home side from scoring. Chico Banza collected the ball at the back post and almost scored from a tight spot, but Rulli saved the South Americans from going down.

Messi almost scored in the 19th minute; the Barcelona legend collected a loose ball inside the box and fired a powerful shot, but Angola's goalkeeper, Hugo Marques, was alert and stopped the ball from crossing into the net.

Another chance for Messi came in the 21st minute as the Argentine captain was played through by Lautaro Martinez, but could not beat Marqués again, even though he was largely unmarked.

Angola dispossessed Messi at the halfway line, pressed the South Americans, and created another chance for themselves. Zito Luvumbo made an ambitious run before he attempted to beat Rulli, but the goalkeeper managed to stop the ferociously hit shot in the 28th minute.

Another chance for the Africans came in the 37th minute when To Carneiro latched onto a rebound but failed to find the back of the net as he sent his shot over the bar.

Argentina pressed Angola and in the 39th minute created a big chance, but they wasted it. Thiago Almada made a run down the left flank and spotted Messi, whose first-time shot went above the crossbar.