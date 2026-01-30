Getty
Lionel Messi told he's already acting like Inter Miami's OWNER as Argentine tipped to stay in America for the long-term
American dream: Messi moved to Miami in 2023
Messi decided to go chasing the American dream in 2023 when reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The Barcelona legend accepted a call from Manchester United great David Beckham and headed to South Florida.
He made an immediate impact, with Leagues Cup success being savoured within weeks of his arrival. The South American GOAT has gone on to rewrite the record books with back-to-back MVP awards and a historic MLS Cup triumph.
All of that has been achieved with a smile on his face, with Messi and wife Antonela finding the ideal surroundings for their young family - having struggled to settle in France across two seasons with PSG.
Messi can be more ‘normal’ in the States, with greater freedom afforded to him in his private life, and that is considered to be helping competitive fires to burn as brightly as ever. He also has plenty of say on recruitment business in Miami and how the Herons are run.
Phenomenon: Messi remains a star on & off the field
Sagna, who spent time in MLS with Montreal Impact after representing Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League, has - in association with Parimatch Online Casino - told GOAL of Messi in Miami: “He’s a phenomenon. He was born with talent, with the gifts. If you combine his game and passion and love, it makes things perfect and allows him to make the impact he is still having at his age. You have players like him that are phenomenons.
“It’s not only the performance on the pitch, it is the whole generation that is following them. The fans that are in the US today, having the World Cup will only be good for American football. They are the type of people that can change the world and make a big impact on how people think and play.
“I think he is having an amazing time in Miami. Miami is a Spanish-speaking city, so he is feeling at home. I think he is already like an owner of the club, his family is very present. It’s like being at home. He could play for a few more years.”
Next Beckham? Messi has seen club ownership mooted
Pressed further on whether Messi could take inspiration from ex-England captain Beckham and move into club ownership when he retires, Sagna added: “I think he will stay in Miami. It suits him. There are a lot of Spanish speakers, and his English is not great! It’s like being in a safe environment.
“Being in the US, business-wise, is perfect for him because he is a brand. Building this brand for after football is perfect for him and his kids. He seems to like playing for the club. He has David Beckham next to him. Also the power of adidas, which is another point to add. They are building something together.
“At the minute he is playing and can’t get involved with the surroundings of the club, but he is involved with his performances. He has his work and will help to bring more players into the club.”
Will more big names join Messi in MLS?
Fellow former Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez followed Messi to Miami. World Cup-winning Argentina team-mate Rodrigo De Paul has also trodden that path, while the likes of Thomas Muller and Son Heung-min are elsewhere in MLS.
Asked if more big names will follow, with there already talk of Neymar and Robert Lewandowski potentially heading to the States at some point, Sagna said: “I see more because it is an exciting league, especially at the end of your career. It’s having fun and still enjoying football.
“You have quality players, especially South American players. America put on a show every game, fireworks etc. They don’t have as many restrictions on the private side of things. You can enjoy walking around the cities. Messi couldn’t do that because of who he is, constantly walking on the street, but you can do that there and see America in real life.
“The approach is totally different. I don’t want to call it a mini-retirement, but you learn how to love football differently by playing there.”
Messi will, much to the delight of a US audience, be sticking around for a few more years as he has signed a contract extension through 2028. He is expected to enjoy a mid-season break in MLS this year when forming part of Argentina’s World Cup title defence.
