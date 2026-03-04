Limping Kaizer Chiefs suffer double blow after Premier Soccer League loss to Richards Bay as key stars are ruled out for Durban City showdown

Kaizer Chiefs technical bench will miss both Aden McCarthy and Sibongiseni Mthethwa during their Premier Soccer League game against Durban City through suspension.

Mthethwa just made a comeback after he recovered from a long-term injury but will miss the next action because he picked up his fourth yellow card during their defeat to Richards Bay.

The experienced midfielder had been out of action since January this year after he recovered from a knee injury.

Before the injury, he had played in 18 games across all competitions.