Limping Kaizer Chiefs suffer double blow after Premier Soccer League loss to Richards Bay as key stars are ruled out for Durban City showdown
Duo suspended
Kaizer Chiefs technical bench will miss both Aden McCarthy and Sibongiseni Mthethwa during their Premier Soccer League game against Durban City through suspension.
Mthethwa just made a comeback after he recovered from a long-term injury but will miss the next action because he picked up his fourth yellow card during their defeat to Richards Bay.
The experienced midfielder had been out of action since January this year after he recovered from a knee injury.
Before the injury, he had played in 18 games across all competitions.
McCarthy out
McCarthy received a yellow card after a scuffle with the opposition players during their Tuesday loss to the Natal Rich Boyz.
His absence is a huge defensive setback given that the department have had their key players out either through injury or suspension.
Against Richards Bay, Zitha Kwinika was not available due to suspension, while Inacio Miguel had been withdrawn due to a minor knock minutes before kick-off.
Who else could be out?
Given Msimango and Brandon Petersen are the players who are out because of injuries. Petersen's injury is a particular concern for Chiefs, as he is one of the shining stars among the club's setup.
Bruce Bvuma, who is the second-choice keeper, has conceded four goals in the last two games, meaning that Amakhosi are more vulnerable in goal without their skipper.
There are injury fears over debutant Nkanyiso Shinga, who was stretchered off with over 15 minutes remaining during their Tuesday encounter.
Why Chiefs must beat Durban City
The Glamour Boys have endured four straight losses across all competitions. These results have put the players and the coaches under immense pressure.
The three PSL losses mean Amakhosi have lost considerable ground in the title race.
To ease pressure fast building up on their shoulders, coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze must come up with a winning strategy to rescue the Chiefs' season.