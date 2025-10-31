Lifeline for Orlando Pirates' Champions League journey? St Eloi Lupopo confirm receipt of CAF letter after Bucs filed a complaint

"Yes, they (CAF) sent the letter yesterday. We are going to respond very soon. We have five days to respond," Lupopo General Secretary Jean Luc Kapend said as quoted by KickOff.

"It’s normal. In Congo, we changed our passports in June this year," he added regarding Molia's issue.

"We got the new passport, national passport and we have another passport.

"Also, for this player [Molia], we used one just one passport of the player. We don't put two passports in the system, we used the new passport of Congo, and this is the valid passport now. If you change the passport, the last one falls down.

"It's also not true because we registered the players on 29th September and the window closed on 30th September.

"Yes, they sent it [on Thursday] and we are going to respond. They give us five days to respond. We’re not affected because the rules are clear," Kapend concluded.