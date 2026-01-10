Liam Rosenior insists he will 'make the decisions' at Chelsea despite power struggle leading to Enzo Maresca's acrimonious exit

Rosenior has batted these suggestions away and claims he will be in charge of the day-to-day decisions in west London. The English coach will be desperate to avoid becoming yet another Blues boss to clash with the hierarchy and will hope to avoid a public blow up similar to the one which saw his predecessor Enzo Maresca sent packing.

Maresca was given the sack after a string of pointed comments aimed towards senior figures at Chelsea. The Italian accused the club of a lack of support relating to the reintegration of injured players and selection decisions, and his position at the club became untenable.

The Italian had not always been at loggerheads with the board and did enjoy success at the Blues in his debut season. The club matched expectations by winning the Conference League and qualifying for this year’s Champions League, before shocking most football fans by storming past Paris Saint-Germain to lift the Club World Cup.

These achievements were not enough to save Maresca from the chopping block and he was let go on New Year’s Day. Rosenior has been trusted to turn the ship around and he says that he will be given enough control to do so.