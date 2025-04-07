Liam Delap transfer battle! Why Man Utd are set to rival Chelsea interest in 12-goal Ipswich striker as Red Devils turn away from Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko & Victor Osimhen L. Delap Manchester United Chelsea Ipswich Premier League Transfers

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to go head to head to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season.