Lesotho handled, now for Benin: Bafana Bafana’s Fifa World Cup Qualification hopes are real

Bafana Bafana are on a mission, with their 2026 Fifa World Cup dream looking more realistic after an impressive performance.

Following a clinical 2-0 victory over Lesotho, South Africa surged to the top of Group C, sending a clear message to the continent: they mean business. With a blend of youth and experience, Hugo Broos’ side showed composure, creativity and a hunger to win, all key ingredients for World Cup qualification.

The result not only boosted the team’s confidence but also gave fans a reason to dream again. Now, with a tricky away clash against Benin looming on Tuesday, 25 March, the momentum must continue.

Here, GOAL looks at the young stars bringing the magic into the national team set-up and taking the winning momentum into their match.

